Madison College students clean up Warner Park in early Earth Day celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Earth Day is a week away. It's a day when many people work on projects to help our environment.
Some students from Madison College got an early start on that by picking up trash at Warner Park in Madison Friday afternoon. One of the organizers said it was a meaningful experience.
"So being outside and learning how to take care of it shows us a lot of value of how we can be better humans, and constructively create a better society that is more positive and loving and forgiving," Mercedes Hernandez-Natera said.
The students worked with the city parks department to choose the location and focus on areas of the park that needed the most service.