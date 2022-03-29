Madison College students have direct path to UW business degree under new agreement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College students now have a direct path to a bachelor's degree in business with UW-Madison.
UW and Madison College signed new transfer agreements that guarantee admission into select Wisconsin School of Business online programs for students who meet the requirements.
"It's a great day for our students. And it's a great day for two outstanding institutions who've come together to provide what students will actually need as they move forward," said Madison College president Dr. Jack Daniels.
Officials say additional UW-Madison schools and colleges, as well as other two-year colleges, will be involved in future agreements.