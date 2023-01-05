Madison Common Council approves new street planning policy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council approved a new policy that reimagines how the city designs safe streets.
A statement from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the Complete Green Streets policy gives the city a consistent approach to design and build streets going forward.
"This week, the Madison Common Council approved the new Complete Green Streets policy," Rhodes-Conway said. "The Complete Green Streets approach provides a consistent process for planning, designing, building, and operating streets in a way that better reflects our community values while increasing safety and equity."
Rhodes-Conway said the policy will codify these values by promoting pedestrian, and neighborhood and bicycle safety. It will also promote mass transit and protect and improve the city's urban tree canopy.
She said that the policy is meant to be flexible, and as the city grows and changes, the policy should as well.
The Complete Green Streets policy guide is available to read online.