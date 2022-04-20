Madison Common Council approves police body camera pilot program

MADISON (WKOW) -- After several hours of debate, the Madison Common Council has approved a police body camera pilot program in the city.
The meeting, which started Tuesday evening, wrapped up at 4 a.m. Wednesday with an 11-9 vote in favor of the program.
The body camera pilot program will equip Madison Police officers in the North District with 48 body cameras for one year.
In an era when police are heavily scrutinized, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes believes that the body camera pilot program could be helpful.
He provided a statement after the vote was finalized.
"This morning I’m grateful. Grateful the Madison Common Council approved our body-worn camera pilot program.
We now begin the process of moving forward with this technology pilot. There is still much work to do and heavy loads to lift in order to rebuild trust with our community whom we proudly serve.
As the chief of police, it is my responsibility to lead our agency in accordance with local, state and federal laws. It is also my responsibility to ensure the policies, procedures and principles that guide our police department are based on evidence-based practices, great intuition and the best practices within the profession of policing. In my judgement this also includes body-worn cameras. Body-worn cameras or not, we will continue to police in a way that’s procedurally just and brings credit to our department and policing as a whole."
Others believe that body cameras are used for surveillance and prosecution of civilians, rather than police accountability.
The pilot program is expected to cost about $80,000.