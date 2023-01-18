 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also possible.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison Common Council approves Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning Ordinance

The Madison Common Council

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council has approved a Transit-Oriented Development Overlay Zoning Ordinance. 

According to a news release from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, this will boost the housing and employment opportunities that can be constructed close to Madison's high-capacity transit routes.

Opponents say it will only help developers and damage the character of single-family home neighborhoods. 

While supporters say it will increase housing stock and address Madison's housing crisis.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway released a statement after the ordinance was approved.

"As we continue to grow our housing options in the coming years, this policy will enable more Madison residents to use transit to move around the city, and to have more housing choices in complete neighborhoods."

More information about the ordinance and what it means for the city can be found in this presentation.

