Madison Common Council introduces State Street pedestrian mall pilot program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council introduced a resolution at it's meeting Tuesday that would, if passed, close part of State Street to most vehicle traffic.

The measure would, if given final approval, establish a pilot program on the 400 to 600 blocks to determine if establishing a permanent pedestrian mall on State Street is beneficial to the area.

The council referred the resolution to a handful of city committees for consideration. The measure, if it proceeds according to schedule, will come back before the Common Council for a final decision on September 6.

Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., saw the potential pilot as a step toward a reinvention of State Street.

"We imagine a successful pilot leading to a reimagination of what State Street can be, and that includes some form of pedestrian mall," he said. "And with the new realities and new technologies we have with the buses being removed, we could see a new day and a new future for State Street."

The removal of buses from the 400, 500, and 600 blocks last month afforded the opportunity for the pilot program.

However, not all vehicles can be removed from the street. Business owners on the blocks are especially concerned about how they will accept deliveries.

"State Street does need to be used as a delivery corridor," Illstrup said. "You could time those deliveries and open the street at certain times for deliveries. ... And then you could have loading zones in and around for other times when deliveries need to come in."

Emergency vehicles would also need access, but Ilstrup says that accommodation could be made with clearly designated emergency lanes painted on the ground so that pedestrians would know where emergency vehicles may need to get through.

The pilot would begin in 2024, though exact details like when and how the program would start and look is left to city staff to determine.