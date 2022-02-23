Madison Common Council okays officer hiring grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just after midnight Wednesday, the Madison Common Council accepted a federal grant that would allow the Madison Police Department to hire six new officers in 2023.
The Department of Justice Hiring Program grant would pay $750,000 to fund the salaries and benefits of the officers for three years.
It requires a 25% match of city funds in the 2023 budget. Eventually, the city would be on the hook for the entire cost.
Some alders had concerns that the budget couldn't handle the additional financial obligation.
"Looking at our structural deficit, I think it's an incredible mistake for us to set ourselves up to spend additional money in this way," said 19th District Alder Keith Furman, who voted no on the grant.
Alder Sheri Carter, District 14, voted to pass the resolution, but said there needs to be a discussion among alders about what they want to see from the police department.
"I think we need to really take a deep dive and look at where we want the police department to be and and how we can assist them in getting there," she said.
Chief Shon Barnes says the grant would be used to start programs to connect and build trust with Madison's youth.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, whether the positions are created will depend on this fall's budget process, where spending on the $80-million-plus police budget has been controversial in recent years.
The resolution passed 13-7.