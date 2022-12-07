Madison Common Council passes actions to improve transportation in city

MADISON (WKOW) -- During a meeting Tuesday night, the Madison Common Council approved two actions that improve transportation in the city.
The actions include the Metro Network Redesign and a Transportation Demand Management ordinance.
“With the final approval for the new and improved Metro Network Redesign, people who rely on public transit in Madison will soon benefit from a more efficient and rapid transit system. The Metro Network Redesign solves decades-old problems with our former network, and expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color. An extensive and thorough third-party equity analysis shows that access to the Metro system is improved for people overall, but is even more improved for low-income riders and riders of color,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
During the planning process, several community members were unhappy with the proposed changes. Saying that although the travel times have been made shorter with the route changes, many people will struggle with longer walks to the new bus stops.
However, the City's equity analysis on Metro's Network Redesign showed there was an improvement in job access for transit riders.
The other action that passed Tuesday was the Transportation Demand Management (TDM) ordinance.
City officials said it will help broaden access to multiple transportation options for people who live and work in Madison.
“TDM will help those that bike to work have a place to change, those that bus to work have access to bus passes, and will just make it easier to access Madison without a car," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
The mayor thanked the Council and the community for their support and feedback throughout the process.
“I’m confident that these measures will improve the accessibility and quality of transportation in Madison for years to come," she said.