Madison Common Council removes location-based differences in rental occupancy limit

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council voted 13-6 to approve changes to the city's family definition and remove differences in occupancy limits based on where in the city a rental property is located.
The vote came after two-and-a-half hours of debate and questions to city staff and nearly two hours of public comment.
Under current rules, owner-occupied housing and rental housing are treated separately. In most of Madison, up to five unrelated adults and their dependents can live together in a rental property. However, in about one-third of the city, that is limited to two unrelated adults and their dependents.
Tuesday night, alders considered a change that would get rid of that dichotomy and create a city-wide maximum of five unrelated adults living together in a rental property.
The proposal has generated intense debate, and it has received strong support and fierce opposition.
That continued Tuesday during nearly two hours of public comment.
Alders heard from dozens of speakers, nearly two-thirds of whom said they are against the change.
Some said they are concerned neighborhoods near UW-Madison would be flooded with student housing. Others said they are worried out-of-state landlords will buy single-family homes and turn them into rental properties.
"This measure will turn single-family homes into investor cash cows and will price individual buyers out of the market," George Silverwood said.
However, other members of the community said they support the change.
They said they think the current zoning ordinance is discriminatory, and they believe the change would make rent more affordable.
"This ordinance won't fix the housing crisis, but it will at least open up housing choice for renters," Olivia Williams said.
District 13 Alder Tag Evers and District 5 Alder Regina Vidaver, who represent many neighborhoods near UW-Madison's campus, proposed an amendment that would create a three-year protection in neighborhoods on the near west side near UW-Madison's campus.
The amendment would limit the number of unrelated adults living in rental properties in those neighborhoods to three. The limit would be five unrelated adults in the rest of the city.
However, that amendment received pushback from many other alders, who said they believed it would further continue discrimination in parts of the city.
The amendment failed 3-16.
District 1 Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney offered a substitute motion that would refer the change to the Equal Opportunities Commission before the common council considers it again.
That motion failed 5-14.