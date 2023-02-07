Madison Common Council temporarily shuts down move to preserve historic Filene House

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison alders all but shut down the preservation of the city's historic Filene House Tuesday, after preservationists pushed for the Common Council to grant the building landmark status. By voting against granting landmark status and placing the agenda item on file, the building will not be protected from demolition.
That's good news for developing group Vermillion, which has plans to build a 6-story apartment building on the site by 2025.
The city's Landmarks Commission had previously voted unanimously to recommend the building for landmark status.
Retired historian John Rolling has been leading the push to preserve the Filene House, which was the birthplace of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) and was dedicated by President Harry Truman in 1950.
"We're going to look like the suburb of some major city," Rolling said. "We're not going to look like Madison, Wisconsin."
However, opponents to granting the building landmark status say the new apartments would offer much-needed housing. Former Madison mayor Dave Cieslewicz has joined Vermillion developers in pushing back on the landmark grant.
"Madison has a housing crisis — simply put we need the housing," Cieslewicz said. "The historic significance of this building in my mind, doesn't outweigh the need we have for housing in the city."
Vermillion developers begged Common Council members Tuesday to reconsider the Landmark Commission's recommendation to grant the Filene House landmark status.
"We've been at this for quite some time," developer Darrin Jolas said. "And with all due respect to the friends on the historic preservation side, I'm here to oppose the landmarking of this building."
Construction on the new apartments is set to begin in August and be completed by 2025.
However, because alders voted to put the motion on file without prejudice, it does not shut down the discussion completely.
That means that an alder can bring the motion back before the Common Council at any time for further discussion and reconsideration.