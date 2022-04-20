Madison Common Council unanimously approves permanent men's homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW)-- Madison Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday night in favor of a proposed homeless shelter on the city's east side.
The property located at 1902 Bartillion Drive will be the site for a permanent shelter facility serving men experiencing homelessness.
During public comment, several residents and business owners expressed concern that the new location could impact other local business and property values.
The shelter will be the city's first shelter built specifically to be a shelter. All previous locations have been church basements or buildings retrofitted to be shelters.
The city received $2 million in federal funding for the location.