Madison Common Council votes to move forward with development that will demolish historic Filene House

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a development project that will demolish the historic Filene House on Sherman Avenue and replace it with more than 300 new apartments.
This comes after an intense debate over the building's historic status. The city's Landmarks Commission had previously voted unanimously to recommend the building for landmark status, but that was overturned by the Common Council back in February.
Dozens of residents both for and against the new project spoke at Tuesday's meeting.
Opponents of the building say it won't fit in the neighborhood and is too historic to demolish. The Filene House was the original headquarters for CUNA and was dedicated by former president Harry Truman.
"This is not a good development, and not a good fit for the city," Madison resident Harry Richardson said. "This is a development that's making money for outside developers and the money will not stay in the community."
However, proponents for the new development say the apartments will provide much-needed housing for the city.
"This is the perfect site," Madison resident Lindsey Lee said. "It's a great project. It'll be great to have new neighbors. We need to continue to focus on housing."
After lengthy public comments, council members voted unanimously on the zoning changes put forward by the new developers, Vermillion Development, a move that essentially seals the fate of the property.
The new development will cost $90 million, offer 330 new apartments and consist of five different buildings. There will also be a new road built on the site connecting neighboring streets.
Construction is expected to begin by the fall, with a completion date in 2025.