Madison Common Council votes to require independent report after tear gas use

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison alders were set Tuesday night to consider a proposed ordinance that would ban Madison police officers from using tear gas, mace and other chemical agents as crowd control measures. However, the language the council ended up approving was very different.
In a 14-4 vote with one abstention, alders approved substitute language that requires the Madison Police Department to notify council after tear gas is used and requires the Independent Police Monitor to begin a review into the decision to use tear gas within 30 days of the incident.
Some council members expressed reservation at approving the ordinance, saying they believe it is unnecessary.
"To me, this is redundant, and it is micromanaging," Tag Evers, the alder for district 13, said. "I have some confidence in MPD leadership, as evidenced by what they have done in the past and what current leadership is doing, that this is unnecessary, so I will not be voting in support."
However, other alders said they believe the new ordinance will increase transparency and help build trust between law enforcement and the community.
Police Chief Shon Barnes spoke at the council meeting, answering questions from alders. He said he supports transparency and did not object to the proposed ordinance.
Alder Erik Paulson, who represents district 3, said he voted to pass the measure because he supports accountability.
"Tear gas is an option of last resort, and if we are at that last resort, … I expect and, as a citizen of Madison, I demand that there is a written report," he said. "I do not feel at all bad about writing that into our ordinances and saying that there shall be a report."
During the council meeting, alders heard from several community members in support of and opposition to the originally proposed ban.
The alders also considered referring the measure back to the Public Safety Review Committee to give community members time to give input on the new language requiring an independent review. However, that amendment failed 17-2.