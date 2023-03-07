Madison common council votes unanimously to move forward with lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a lawsuit against automakers Hyundai and Kia, after thefts of those vehicles skyrocketed over the past year.
The move is being led by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who, in an exclusive interview with WKOW, said the lawsuit was about more than resources, but about safety.
"This is about public safety," Rhodes-Conway said. "And making sure that we are tackling this particular problem of stolen cars from every angle, it's certainly not the only thing we're doing."
According to Rhodes-Conway, Madison saw a 270% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts last summer. Those vehicles make up almost half of all cars stolen in Madison during the same period.
Rhodes-Conway attributes the dramatic spike to recent TikTok trends and a lack of anti-theft safety features, like engine immobilizers, that most other car companies utilize.
"This is a very serious security flaw in their products," Rhodes-Conway said. "And they, for a long time, took no proactive steps to remediate and it cost us a lot of time and money."
The two automakers have spoken out against the lawsuit and the mayor's claims.
In a statement to 27 News Tuesday, representative from Hyundai Ira Gabriel said:
"Hyundai believes any prospective litigation by the City of Madison is improper and unnecessary. In response to increasing thefts targeting Hyundai vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the U.S., Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media.
"All Hyundai vehicles produced since November 2021 are equipped with an engine immobilizer as standard equipment. Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies for distribution to local residents who own or lease affected models, including deliveries to the City of Madison."
However, Rhodes-Conway says she doesn't believe the lawsuit is "improper" or "unnecessary" at all.
"I don't think it's overblown in the least," Rhodes-Conway said. "I think that we are trying to hold these corporations accountable because they were prioritizing profit over people. And that is unacceptable to me."