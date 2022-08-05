Madison community center holding weekend school supply drive

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison community center plans to give 200 children backpacks filled with supplies for the upcoming school year, and they're asking for the community's help.
The Goodman Community Center is holding a two-day backpack supply drive this weekend for community members to drop off items on their shopping list.
The Goodman Center says it always helps the families of the children in its programs, and most years that adds up to around 100 kids. This year, they're hoping to provide for an additional 100 kids outside Goodman programs because they know money is tight this year.
“We thought it was important to extend beyond the families we see and serve every day and open it up to anyone who needs the help,” said Goodman Center CEO Letesha Nelson. “These are tough times for so many, and we need to do what we can to take care of our community.”
If you are interested in donating to the Goodman Center's supply drive, you can do so during two drive-thru drop-off times.
The drive is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodman Center Ironworks parking lot on 149 Waubesa Street.
If you can't make the drive-thru days, you can also drop items off during regular business hours, or you can buy items off their Amazon Wish List or make a financial donation online.