Madison community center raises internal minimum wage to $20/hour, hosts job fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Goodman Thanksgiving drive

Courtesy of Goodman Community Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison community center boosted its minimum wage to $20/hour, and now it's looking to hire a bunch of people at a job fair Thursday.

The Goodman Community Center is looking to hire for a number of positions, including childcare professionals, teachers, bartenders and catering associates.

The job fair and open house will be at the Goodman Community Center Thursday July 20 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Staff will be available to answer questions, and there will be tours of the center's buildings and programs.

