Madison community members, leaders launch new initiative to keep downtown safe

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison and Dane County officials and community members have launched a new initiative to keep downtown safe.
The Isthmus Safety Initiative, led by Public Health Madison & Dane County, aims to prevent crime in the downtown area by collaborating with an advisory council made up of community leaders, downtown business owners, UW-Madison Student Services and many others.
One member of the initiative said she wants it will keep the downtown area a place where people feel safe and want to spend their time.
“The State Street area is a vibrant gathering place where people come to be entertained and enjoy everything that Madison has to offer," said Cindy Grady, Public Health Violence Prevention Supervisor. "We want to keep it that way."
The council members spoke to the communities they represent and brought back the areas of highest concern to the group.
Dr. Abra Vigna, a research partner with University of Wisconsin Population Health, said there are two core areas they hope to address: gun crime and sexual violence.
The Isthmus Safety Initiative says it plans to address these safety concerns in three ways:
- Bystander awareness training for State Street area bar and restaurant staff. The training is free and includes three sessions. The primary goal is to ensure staff have the tools to stop potential sexual violence, prevent conflict and to de-escalate and intervene if conflict does happen.
- Safety Navigators stationed in the State Street area will promote a sense of community. They will do this by welcoming visitors and offering help to those who need it. This could mean anything from basic first aid, providing “safe walk” services, giving directions and more.
- Increased lighting in the Buckeye parking lot above Peace Park to improve visibility in the lot.
If you are interested in becoming a safety navigator, you can apply online. You can also participate in bystander awareness training by contacting the Rape Crisis Center.
This initiative is funded by a federal grant.