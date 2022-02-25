Madison community to join weekend search efforts for missing La Crosse man

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison-area immigrants and other community members are mobilizing to assist in the search for a missing La Crosse man.
Hamud Faal, 25, was last seen walking alone southbound on Front Street just north of Jay Street on February 20 around 3:37 a.m., according to the City of La Crosse Police Department. He is a Black man, 6’02”, 175lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Hamud was last seen wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes.
According to Representative Samba Baldeh, who is helping organize a search taking place on Saturday, said in an email Faal's family are "close friends and constituents." He later told 27 News Faal and his parents live in Sun Prairie. According to police, Faal's family and friends have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate him.
According to an email sent to UW-La Crosse students, officials are looking for around 170 volunteers to participate in a Saturday search of Riverside Park that starts at 12:30 p.m. Those traveling from Madison have an opportunity to carpool by meeting at Reindahl Park by 9 a.m.
Those interested in helping with search efforts are asked to check in at noon at the end of State Street in the park. Registration will require a participant providing their name, phone number, email and address.
After checking in, participants will be assigned quadrants to search as a group and will have to check out once their search is done.