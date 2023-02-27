Madison company's product featured in SNL skit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison-based Exact Sciences product, Cologuard, was featured in a Saturday Night Live skit, and now the company is responding.
In the skit, Woody Harrelson and Kenan Thompson poke fun at the process used by Cologuard to screen for colon cancer.
Harrelson is urged to mail in a stool sample and has a playful back-and-forth with the talking box from the real Cologuard commercials.
Exact Sciences tweeted on Sunday, saying the actors did a great job highlighting colorectal cancer screening.
Hey @WoodyHarrelson @kenanthompson, great highlighting colorectal cancer screening on @nbcsnl. Hope you both #getscreened & appreciate Kenan helping Woody face his fears! Please join us @cologuardgolf for our celebrity challenge Saturday in Tucson for #CRCAwarenessMonth in March. pic.twitter.com/wRJUQHZguF— Exact Sciences (@ExactSciences) February 26, 2023
The Exact Sciences team also invited them to play in a celebrity golf challenge for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.