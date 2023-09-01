Madison councilperson urges bar safety beyond underage crackdown

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison city councilperson said steps need to be taken to improve bar patrons' safety beyond police stings targeting underage patrons.

At one of the bars in Alder Juliana Bennett's downtown Madison council district, police officers seized 128 fake IDs from patrons last week.

City officials have yet to comment on possible consequences for the bar's owner, although a State Street bar faced more than 90 municipal charges in 2022 after a police enforcement found underage patrons inside.

Bennett said the presence of underage patrons is long-standing at downtown establishments and some taverns even rely on their revenue.

"Their businesses couldn't survive, which is a weird thing to think about," Bennett said. "I don't really know the answer to how to deal with that."

But Bennett said police officers and bar owners should focus more on surveillance of potentially over-served patrons and weapons being brought into night spots.

"Every single bar should have safety checks whenever someone walks in: about weapons, checking purses, checking everything," she said.

Police officials said some bars have installed metal detectors, including the tavern with the more than 100 underage patrons.

Bennett said she's discussing with colleagues the concept of building community in the bar-time hours at various popular downtown destinations. Bennett said that could include having food carts, music and more transportation options for departing patrons to make them less vulnerable.

A UW Transportation Services spokesperson said the late night campus bus is a transportation option and is fare-free. The spokesperson said students can check real-time bus arrivals at many campus bus shelters and check mymetrobus.com for specifics.

Police officials said intercepting underage patrons can help stymie any escalation of issues with drinking.