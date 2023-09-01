 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Madison councilperson urges bar safety beyond underage crackdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Church Key

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison city councilperson said steps need to be taken to improve bar patrons' safety beyond police stings targeting underage patrons.

At one of the bars in Alder Juliana Bennett's downtown Madison council district, police officers seized 128 fake IDs from patrons last week.

City officials have yet to comment on possible consequences for the bar's owner, although a State Street bar faced more than 90 municipal charges in 2022 after a police enforcement found underage patrons inside.

Bennett said the presence of underage patrons is long-standing at downtown establishments and some taverns even rely on their revenue.

"Their businesses couldn't survive, which is a weird thing to think about," Bennett said. "I don't really know the answer to how to deal with that."

But Bennett said police officers and bar owners should focus more on surveillance of potentially over-served patrons and weapons being brought into night spots.

"Every single bar should have safety checks whenever someone walks in: about weapons, checking purses, checking everything," she said.

Police officials said some bars have installed metal detectors, including the tavern with the more than 100 underage patrons.

Bennett said she's discussing with colleagues the concept of building community in the bar-time hours at various popular downtown destinations. Bennett said that could include having food carts, music and more transportation options for departing patrons to make them less vulnerable.

A UW Transportation Services spokesperson said the late night campus bus is a transportation option and is fare-free. The spokesperson said students can check real-time bus arrivals at many campus bus shelters and check mymetrobus.com for specifics.

Police officials said intercepting underage patrons can help stymie any escalation of issues with drinking.