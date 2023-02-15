Madison CPA charged for intentionally failing to pay taxes for business

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison accountant is accused of intentionally failing to pay taxes and is facing several charges, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Kathleen Villard, a Madison CPA, is charged with one felony count of intentionally failing to pay sales tax, one misdemeanor count of failing to file an income tax return, and one misdemeanor count of knowingly making false statements to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
A criminal complaint states that Villard — a member of Ki Shop LLC — filed four late sales tax returns in 2019 and failed to remit nearly $3,000 in sales tax due.
She also failed to file the 2018 and 2019 tax returns for the partnership, resulting in not reporting gross receipts over $52,000.
The complaint alleges Villard said she wasn't a member of Ki Shop and didn't have signing authority on the accounts, but multiple LLC documents proved this statement to be false. Records also show Villard issued all checks written from the LLC bank account.
If convicted on all charges, DOR states Villard faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $30,000.
To report tax fraud, go to www.revenue.wi.gov and click the "Report tax fraud" link under Quick Links.