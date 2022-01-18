Madison crash victim identified as 14-year-old La Follette student

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the victim in a deadly crash on Madison's west side January 15.
According to Director of Operations Suzanne Eskola, the victim is Jeremiah Broomfield, 14, of Madison.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed to 27 News, Broomfield was a freshman at La Follette High School. LeMonds said the district's focus is supporting students, staff and families impacted.
"This is truly heartbreaking news for the entire La Follette community and all of us in MMSD. While district and school staff continue to support the family directly, today, staff will provide students a comprehensive support plan to help them process this tragedy as they return from the holiday weekend," said LeMonds.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Broomfield was a passenger in the crash. Fryer also said a 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt with broken bones, and the adult driver had minor injuries. The driver in the other car is in custody on a probation hold, but no charges have been filed.
Preliminary results of Broomfield's autopsy confirm he died of injuries sustained in the crash on Schroeder Road, but additional testing is underway.
His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.