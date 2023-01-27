Madison Crime Stoppers explains steps to prevent mail, check fraud

MADISON (WKOW) — Mail and check fraud is on the rise in Madison, according to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers says this type of fraud happens when people steal mail or take checks to get access to your personal or financial information. Sometimes they even alter the name on the check to steal the money, which is known as check washing.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said mail and check fraud is a serious crime that can hurt victims financially and emotionally.
To prevent mail and check fraud, Crime Stoppers recommends the following:
- Securely dispose of personal and financial information, such as bank statements and credit card offers, by shredding or destroying them.
- Deposit checks at a bank or credit union rather than mailing them.
- Use a locking mailbox or post office box to keep mail secure.
- Promptly remove mail from the mailbox after delivery.
- Use online banking or mobile banking to check account balances and transaction history.
- Sign up for account alerts to be notified of suspicious activity on your accounts.
- Review credit reports regularly to check for unauthorized activity.
- Be wary of unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for personal information.
- Be cautious of unexpected checks and money orders.
- Purchase checks with security features that make them resistant to check washing.
If you ever see suspicious activity on your accounts, contact your bank or credit union right away. Also, if you see someone being suspicious, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014 if you'd like to remain anonymous.
For more information on mail and check fraud, please visit the website of the Federal Trade Commission or the United States Postal Inspection Service.