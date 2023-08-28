Madison crossing guards urge cautious driving as schools reopen

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Crossing Guard Program is urging drivers to be extra cautious as schools reopen in the coming weeks.
Here are five friendly reminders from the City of Madison Crossing Guard Program for all drivers:
Reduce speed in school zones. School zone speed limits in Madison are 15 mph unless otherwise marked (at 20 mph). Reducing speeds significantly reduces the likelihood and severity of crashes.
Stay alert for pedestrians. The increase foot traffic around schools means an increased presence of pedestrians, including students crossing streets, traveling on sidewalks and waiting at bus stops. Always be attentive and prepared to stop for pedestrians, especially near crosswalks.
Follow directions of school crossing guards. If a school crossing guard tells a driver to stop, they must stop and remain stopped until the pedestrians and the Crossing Guard have exited the street and the crossing guard has lowered their stop sign.
Avoid distractions. Distracted driving is a significant safety concern. Put away cell phones, avoid other such distractions and keep your full attention on the road.
Be patient. Increased traffic around schools during drop-off and pick-up times can cause delays. Exercise patience and courtesy when driving near schools, and yield to pedestrians when required. If you do not need to travel through a school zone, consider taking an alternate route.
The all grades in Madison Metropolitan School District will return on Sept. 5.
For more information, visit the Crossing Guard webpage or contact the supervisors directly at crossingguards@cityofmadison.com or 608-266-4703.