Madison Curling Club holds third annual Madtown Doubledown

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, the Madison Curling Club is holding its annual Madtown Doubledown.
The goal of the event is to bring both world-class and club curlers together to compete against one another.
Steven Trac, an avid curler who helped organize the event, said it is beneficial for all involved because it allows beginners to learn from pros and it allows pros to return to their roots.
"A lot of high competitive curlers--they're just like regular club curlers where they love doing tournaments like this. And, this allows them come back to where their home club was, and just have a good time for a weekend," Trac said.
Trac said it also establishes friendships among people who may not otherwise meet.
"This kind of brings everyone together," Trac said. "Everyone can enjoy the same atmosphere, eat lunch or dinner together, socialize, learn about each other."
This year, participants came from as far as Australia, Canada and Japan.
There is a cash payout of $20,000 for top teams. Trac said this is one of the biggest payouts in the world for a mixed doubles event.
You can learn more about the Madtown Doubledown here.