Madison cyclists set out on 350 mile bike journey for ALS

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wheels are turning on Sunday as a group of Madison cyclists take off for a 350 mile journey to fundraise for ALS.
The expedition is being led by Claire Schulz Bergman who was diagnosed with ALS in 2022.
A ride that began between Bergman and her husband has gained traction amongst local bikers looking to join the cause. The group will take off from Bergman's home in Madison and finish in Minneapolis, where she grew up.
Bergman joined forces with the ALS Association to raise money for research into treatment and cures. While Sunday marks the beginning of the bike ride, Bergman's efforts have already placed them within arm's reach of their goal. $35,000, she explained, will support 6 months of a research fellow working on a cure.
The bike ride "will bring awareness for sure, and it has already raised over $30,000," Bergman said.
Though a 350-mile bike ride is no small feat, and $35,000 is no small goal, the endurance athlete finds confidence in her abilities. She explained the importance of using her journey to spread awareness about the disease and how it can affect anybody.
"Less than two years ago I did Ironman and now here I am with this disease," she said.
While ALS can pose many physical obstacles, it has not slowed Bergman down as she fearlessly pedals the lengthy path to her hometown.
Along the way, the group will stop at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where Bergman received treatment. The athlete shared that she is especially looking forward to this stop.
"That's where people are fighting this disease, families and patients and physicians … so that's really important to me," Bergman said.
While sharing the tribulations she has undergone in being diagnosed with ALS, Bergman says she has found support in the local community.
The ride is "just a bunch of friends who are getting on our bikes and riding 350 miles for a cause," she said.
But Bergman and her friends are not fighting for the cause alone.
The finish line in Minneapolis will be In Site Brewing, a company she said actively advocates for people with ALS. Their program 'Ales for ALS' donates one dollar of each pint that's sold of a particular beer to ALS research.
Back home near Madison, Bergman said that Pasqual's Cantina in Verona is creating a special margarita for the month of August to support ALS. $1 from each lemon basil margarita sold will be donated to research for treatment and cures. They will also be hosting a fundraising party on August 16th where 10% of proceeds will be donated.