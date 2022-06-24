Madison, Dane County leaders say they will support women, won't arrest abortion providers

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Rhodes-Conway said that she is angry that "despite most people in this country supporting abortion rights, a handful of people took those rights away from us." She also said she was frustrated that the "gerrymandered" state legislature would rather maintain an "antiquated 1849 statute" instead of "defend our state's freedoms."
"The Supreme Court has failed us and our state has failed us," she said in a statement.
She said this decision will "force people, including minors and victims of rape and incest, to give birth" and that it "does nothing to protect even the most vulnerable in society."
"It is sickening to think about the harm and trauma this will cause in our country," she said.
She also said that, last week, Madison Common Council passed a resolution that supports the Madison Police Department in refusing to arrest people for "any violation" of abortion in Madison, including abortion providers.
She concluded by urging Wisconsinites to advocate for with state and federal officials, vote and "speak up for justice."
Parisi said the decision is "horrific" and that it's an "assault on women and people acorss the country."
“People need abortions—when their birth control fails, after a sexual assault, to save their life, or simply because they don’t want to be pregnant," Parisi said. "To force people—some of them children themselves—to give birth when they don’t want to is inhumane and appalling. This is a shameful day for our country, and a shameful day for the Wisconsin State Legislature, which refuses to update a statute from 1849 that bans almost all abortions in Wisconsin."
Similar to Rhodes-Conway, he echoed hope, saying Madison is a "progressive beacon for the rest of the state."
"We will do all we can to support women and people who give birth so that we can ensure all people in our county can be as healthy and safe as possible,” he concluded.
You can read Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's full statements below:
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway statement
"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court took away the right to abortion for millions. In doing so, they are now allowing state governments to force people, including minors and victims of rape and incest, to give birth.
"They have also fundamentally damaged and undermined the right to privacy upon which many other rights rest. Get ready—they will come for contraceptives; they will come for marriage equality. They are clearly ready to turn back the clock, and they do not care who is harmed in the process.
"I’m angry. Angry that, despite most people in this country supporting abortion rights, a handful of people took those rights away from us. I’m frustrated—frustrated that our gerrymandered state legislature would uphold an antiquated 1849 statute rather than defend our state’s freedoms. And I’m fearful—fearful for all the people who will experience hardship and suffering from this decision, and fearful for the ripple effects this decision will have on our society. This decision is an attack on the rights of Americans. The right to choose when or if we have children. The right to have autonomy over our own bodies. This decision is not in alignment with what most Americans believe—that pregnant people should have the right to make decisions about their own health.
"This decision does nothing to protect even the most vulnerable in society—children and minors, people who can’t afford to travel out of state, people who are sexually assaulted—as well as anyone who simply finds themselves pregnant when they do not want to be. It is sickening to think about the harm and trauma this will cause in our country.
"The Supreme Court has failed us and our state has failed us. But we are determined as a City to do all we can to counteract these failures. Last week, our Common Council passed a resolution that supports the Madison Police Department in refusing to arrest people for any violation of the 1849 statute on abortion in Wisconsin. We will not be arresting abortion providers in Madison. Our City stands opposed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and opposed to the 1849 statute banning abortions in Wisconsin.
"Our freedoms are so fragile. Women have been able to vote for a single century; segregation was ended less than a lifetime ago; LGBTQ+ people won the right to marry less than a decade ago. More than ever, I am grateful to live in a city that values and cares about other people. And I am grateful to be a part of its leadership, to uphold our values of fairness, justice and equity.
"I urge all of you to join me in advocating with your state and federal elected officials, voting to elect people who will protect our rights, and speaking up for justice. Together, we will show our state and our country what Madison stands for."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's
“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is nothing short of horrific, taking our nation back hundreds of years. Dismantling abortion rights is an assault on women and people across this country, and will have far-reaching impacts on the physical, mental, and economic well-being of American families for decades to come.
“Abortions are a part of essential health care. Abortion rights are supported by the World Health Organization, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine. One in four women have an abortion by age 45, and a majority of the U.S. population supports their right to do so.
“Unless Congress chooses to act, the Supreme Court’s ruling means abortion rights will now be determined by states. Yet, just yesterday this exact same Supreme Court ruled states had limited authority to establish restrictions for concealed carry. These decisions are contradictory and point out the ongoing hypocrisy of deciding cases by political motivations instead of overarching constitutional principles.
“People need abortions—when their birth control fails, after a sexual assault, to save their life, or simply because they don’t want to be pregnant. To force people—some of them children themselves—to give birth when they don’t want to is inhumane and appalling. This is a shameful day for our country, and a shameful day for the Wisconsin State Legislature, which refuses to update a statute from 1849 that bans almost all abortions in Wisconsin.
“In an alarming solo concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, he suggests the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. We are seeing in real time a politically motivated attack to strip people who give birth of their constitutional rights, and it seems abortion rights may not be the only issue on the table.
“Let me be clear—Dane County has and will continue to be a progressive beacon for the rest of the state. We will do all we can to support women and people who give birth so that we can ensure all people in our county can be as healthy and safe as possible.”