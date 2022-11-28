Madison delegation heading to sister city in Africa

(WKOW) — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is leading a 20-person delegation on a trip to sister city Kanifing, The Gambia, in West Africa.
The trip took coordination from the Mayor’s Office, Office of State Representative Samba Baldeh, the Madison-Kanifing Sister City group and partners in The Gambia, including Kanifing Municipal Council, Banjul City Council, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the University of The Gambia.
Katie Crawley, spokesperson for the Mayor's Office, said the partnership between Madison and the municipality of Kanifing started in May 2016 with the goal of fostering "lasting friendships on the human level" and providing a forum for exchanging ideas and views.
"I look forward to sharing and learning with colleagues in The Gambia, and most importantly, bringing back information about educational, economic and cultural opportunities to our community here in Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
While in The Gambia, Mayor Rhodes-Conway will meet with a number of stakeholders key to maintaining the Madison-Kanifing sister city relationship, including the Mayor of Kanifing, Talib Ahmed Bensouda.
The trip will consist of an official MOU signing ceremony between Madison College and the University of The Gambia. Rhodes-Conway will visit Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of the capital city of Banjul, who visited her earlier this year in Madison. And lastly, she visits with President Adama Barrow, who has previously lent support to the Madison-Kanifing sister city partnership.
According to Crawley, the sister city connections have led to collaborations with libraries, streets and fleet departments.
“I am proud to bring together the people of The Gambia -- the nation of my birth -- with my friends and colleagues of my adopted home and the City of Madison. I know we will have much to learn from each other,” said Representative Samba Baldeh, a native of The Gambia and a leader in the establishment of the sister city partnership back in 2016.
Madison has nine sister city relationships across the world.