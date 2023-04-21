 Skip to main content
Madison dentist office hosting free screening clinic, anti-cavity treatments -- and a show

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison dentist office is hosting a free dental clinic and a show this Saturday.

Victorious Dental on Madison's west side will have free dental screenings and anti-cavity treatments, and promises the event will also be a lot of fun.

The event will feature a performance by American Idol's "The Rockin' Dentist," a visit from the Tooth Fairy, and there will be a magic show and dancing as well.

They will also be giving away free toothbrushes.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the show starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 608-867-6060.

