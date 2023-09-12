 Skip to main content
Madison Desert Storm veteran dies in IRONMAN triathlon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 51-year-old who died while competing in IRONMAN Wisconsin was a Madison resident and Desert Storm veteran.

Family has identified the man as Dax Bakken. 

Bakken died in Cross Plains while doing the biking portion of the triathlon. A Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said Dakken "suffered a medical event."

He later died at a hospital.

In a GoFundMe, it states Bakken "trained and dreamed" of finishing the IRONMAN, and that he was a veteran of Desert Storm. He had just completed his master's degree and was his family's primary supporter.

Bakken leaves behind his partner Kristin Keir and their 8-year-old daughter Maeve. He also leaves behind two sons, Finn and Liam.

GoFundMe has been set up to help Bakken's family.

