Madison diaper bank helps ease family burden

MADISON (WKOW) -- Parents know how expensive disposable diapers are. They're only getting more expensive with inflation and some families are really struggling.
The Village Diaper Bank in Madison has partnered with 16 community organizations in Dane and Green counties to offer relief. The Good Neighbors Personal Essentials Pantry is one of them.
"We're able to provide more diapers than we had in the past," says Robin Cherwinka, President of the GNPEP Partnership Board. "We were pretty much limited by our budgets in order to allow everybody who comes who wants diapers, to get them."
Cherwinka says before they partnered with The Village, they were able to give 15 diapers to families in need every 10 days. Now, they are able to give 25, allowing families more wiggle room in their budget.
"I think a lot of people think of diapers as like, 'Oh, kids go through 100 a month or something,'" says Megan Sollenberger, Founder and CEO of The Village Diaper Bank. "But on average, kids actually go through between 150 and 250 diapers a month, depending on age and size. So, we ended up distributing over 60,000 diapers a month to the agencies we serve."
But Sollenberger says 60,000 diapers a month can't meet even a quarter of the need they're seeing.
Sollenberger says access to a clean, disposable diaper is the difference between access to childcare or a parent having to stay home from work.
"If you don't have a reliable supply of clean diapers, you can't even take your child to daycare centers," says Sollenberger. "So, all of these things combined mean that something as simple as a diaper means a parent can stay employed, or a child can meet their full potential developmentally and on time."
Sollenberger says thanks to their community partners, the Village Diaper Bank has continued to grow, but they want to help even more people.