Madison East High School offers barbershop class to open opportunities and close equity gap

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison East High School teacher and graduate is taking his experiences and putting it into his curriculum, hoping to inspire a passion within students early on while closing the equity gap.
Harry Bernard graduated from East High in 2010. He said it wasn't until nine years later that he finally decided to pursue a career in something he was passionate about: barbering.
Now a certified barber, Bernard is now teaching others how to do the same with the very first, and only, barbershop class in MMSD.
"I wanted to give students in the Madison School District an opportunity to see whether they like barbering, and if this is a passion they wanted to pursue, and to go into the field after high school," Bernard said.
As the district was navigating the pandemic, it received a grant that allowed them to collaborate with students, staff and families on ways to inspire change.
They asked people to submit their "big ideas" -- which Bernard did.
"I hear that students are cutting hair in the bathroom, which was something I used to do and get in trouble for. And so, it's great to offer them an opportunity to cut hair in the classroom," he said.
Seniors Jalen Johnson and Mark Zarate said what they learn in classroom #111 is something they will take with them in their future endeavors.
"I'll cut in like the dorms and stuff. And then, as I'm in college also do an apprenticeship to where I graduate with the degree and my barbers license," Johnson said.
Zarate said barbering was never something he thought he would get into, but said he is glad he did.
"This is definitely something I do want to pursue in the future and something that I really enjoy doing. I look forward to coming to this class every day," Zarate said.
As Bernard is opening the door to future opportunities for students, he said he's also working to close the equity gap.
"Students will be able to take this this trade and see that it can lead to opportunities after high school, to where they can get paid quicker," he said. "That would help the students, their interest will be piqued because there's money involved. So that aspect could help close the equity gap."
Students who take the class are receiving credits that go toward their high school diploma.
Bernard said in the future, they hope it becomes an apprenticeship. That way, students can also graduate with a certified license in barbering.