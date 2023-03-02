Madison East High School senior wins Journalist of the Year award

(WKOW) — A Madison high school student was named Journalist of the Year by the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association.
Kadjtata Bah, a senior from Madison East High School, was given the title for her "outstanding background in journalistic work."
She began writing about topics she was interested for the Simpson Street Free Press in at the age of 11. Now, she's one of the publication's Senior Teen Editors, and she helps writers as old as seven grow their skills. Bah's written on a number of historical, cultural, political and community-focused topics.
She's also been an intern for the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, The Cap Times and Madison Magazine. She also works as a volunteer reporter for the eastside news, is a staff writer for her school's yearbook and is a staff member for her school's broadcast program.
As Wisconsin's 2023 Journalist of the Year, Bah won a $1,000 scholarship and will have he material entered into the National High School Journalist of the Year Competition. The winner of that competition receives a $3,000 scholarship, and up to four runner-ups receive $1,000 scholarships.
See Bah's full portfolio here.
The two other finalists were Jasleen Kaur from Hamilton High School and Robert Barthell from Neenah High School.
Kaur is a senior, and is the current editor-in-chief for her school's newspaper. She's also the founder of an advocacy-focused blog and podcase, AwareLife, and she's published articles in the school's community newsletter.
Barthell is also a senior, and is the assistant editor and chief for his school's newspaper as well as the creator, editor and producer of his school's broadcast program. He's a regular contributor to his school's newspaper, which has earned him a "multitude" of awards from the the North Eastern Wisconsin Scholastic Press Association.