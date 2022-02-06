Madison East High School student passes away after skiing accident

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison East High School student recently passed away after a skiing accident, according Interim Principal Mikki Smith.
Alex West, an East High School 10th grader, was involved in a skiing accident on January 28 and died Friday after being taken off life support.
"Alex excelled at many things," Smith said in an email sent to East High School students and family, "but many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers." The school district shared the email with 27 News.
Alex's friends and teachers described him as an "intelligent, funny and very confident young man."
The school will have counseling available for students starting Monday. "Please don't hesitate to reach out at any time if you need support," Smith said.
No information about funeral arrangements are available at this time.