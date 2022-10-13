Madison East High School teacher wins National Scholastic Press Award

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Scholastic Press Association awarded a Madison East High School teacher on Thursday.
Business and Media Teacher April Van Buren was one of three teachers in the country to receive the Pioneer award. The award is bestowed upon journalism educators who are recognized as being among the best in the world.
Van Buren teaches East High School's advanced broadcast class and advises the school yearbook. She also started East's Newspaper and Photography Club and is working to create a journalism program within the Madison Metropolitan School District.