Madison east side shooting victim identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who died in a shooting on Madison's east side last Thursday has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the man as Devon D. Grant, 20, of Madison.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way on July 13.

Grant was pronounced dead at a local hospital the day of the shooting.

The examiner states an autopsy showed he died from the trauma of being shot. Additional testing is underway.

This death remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should report it to the Madison Police Department or Crime Stoppers.