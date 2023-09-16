Madison expands CARES program to include weekends

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program now includes weekend service.
The program, which started in 2021, provides an alternative response for non-violent behavioral health emergencies. Instead of law enforcement responding, a CARES team, made up of an MFD community paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker, responds instead and works to connect people with resources they need.
The program, which was previously on available during the week, now includes service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Madison CARES has grown slowly but steadily since its inception in 2021, providing high-quality care to our residents in crisis," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a release. "I am happy that the program will now better serve patients by expanding into weekend hours."
According to the city, the CARES program has responded to more than 3,200 calls for service since it started on September 1, 2021.
On the weekend, Madison CARES teams will respond from the old Town of Madison fire station on Fish Hatchery Road.