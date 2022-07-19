Madison expands CARES team to better serve city's west and south sides

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program is expanding to help serve more members of the community.
The CARES program originally launched out of Fire Station 3 in downtown Madison. Now, a second team will operate out of 2120 Fish Hatchery Road, which will help with access to the city's west and south sides.
CARES is made up of community paramedics and crisis workers who respond to nonviolent 911 calls for mental health emergencies. Madison police officers continue to respond to mental health emergencies involving violence or the potential for violence.
"Staffing a second CARES unit at this new location will increase our capacity to more rapidly respond to behavioral health emergencies in our community,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The second unit soft launched in April, and Rhodes-Conway expects both units to be in service full time with expand hours from Monday to Friday by July 25.
According to data from Rhodes-Conway, the CARES team has responded to 674 calls since it launched, with response times averaging at 60 minutes.
Of those calls, 18% of patients were connected to emergency services and 40% stable services. Further, data shows the CARES team has assisted patients of all ages, from all areas of Madison — although the central district has the most calls.