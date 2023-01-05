Madison expects to salt, plow during Thursday evening snow

MADISON (WKOW) — With snow once again expected to impact evening commutes, the Madison Streets Division is ready to respond.
Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines acknowledges that Thursday's snow likely won't generate "significant accumulation," but said it's enough to make roads slippery — especially if left unsalted.
So, all streets division trucks are ready to salt and plow main roads as needed throughout the snow event.
Romines encourages drivers to take it slow and plan on needing extra time to make it to any destination.