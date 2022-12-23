Madison extends sidewalk clearing deadline until noon Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison residents have more time to shovel their sidewalks.
Due to the extreme cold, the city of Madison has extended the deadline for public sidewalk clearing until noon on Sunday.
Matt Tucker, the City's Building Inspection Division Director, said the safety of Madison residents comes first.
“We don’t want anyone risk getting hurt trying to avoid a fine when we’re dealing with frigid temperatures and a dangerous wind chill," he said.
When residents do clear their sidewalks, if there's ice that can't be removed, the city asks that residents put down sand or another substance to stop it from being dangerous. Free sand is available at several locations around Madison.
The city also asks that residents help their neighbors who may be unable to remove the snow or ice.
You can learn more about snow rules and regulations and see answers to snow removal frequently asked questions online.