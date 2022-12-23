 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison extends sidewalk clearing deadline until noon Sunday

  Updated
By Andrew Merica

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison residents have more time to shovel their sidewalks.

Due to the extreme cold, the city of Madison has extended the deadline for public sidewalk clearing until noon on Sunday.

Matt Tucker, the City's Building Inspection Division Director, said the safety of Madison residents comes first. 

“We don’t want anyone risk getting hurt trying to avoid a fine when we’re dealing with frigid temperatures and a dangerous wind chill," he said.

When residents do clear their sidewalks, if there's ice that can't be removed, the city asks that residents put down sand or another substance to stop it from being dangerous. Free sand is available at several locations around Madison.

The city also asks that residents help their neighbors who may be unable to remove the snow or ice.

You can learn more about snow rules and regulations and see answers to snow removal frequently asked questions online.

