Madison family displaced after Sunday morning fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A family of four has been displaced after their home caught fire Sunday morning.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Jen Blair said crews responded to the 200 block of West Lakeside Street around 6 a.m.
Blair reported heavy smoke coming from the roof area of a two-story home, but no visible fire on an initial search of the open areas inside the house.
With the use of a thermal imaging camera, a fire was found inside the walls and attic space, according to Blair, and firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The Madison Fire Department reported no one was injured, damages are around $100,000 and the cause is under investigation.