Madison farmers markets begin food scrap collection on June 14

MADISON (WKOW) -- Don't let your food scraps go to waste. The Farmers Market Food Scrap Collection begins on June 14.
The program is free and open to all Madison households, and is part of a growing effort by Sustain Dane to make food scrap collection more accessible to those in the Madison area.
You can do your part to reduce food waste at home and help the environment by taking your food scraps to the south and east side farmers markets.
All food scraps will be taken to the Neighborhood Food Solutions (NFS) Farm which supports formerly incarcerated individuals in urban agriculture and teens in entrepreneurial and agricultural training. NFS provides farming opportunities for community members who aren't normally able to participate in farming. The food scraps collected at the farmers markets will help to rebuild and create healthy soil at the farm to continue growing produce.
The food scrap collection accepts raw fruits and veggies, coffee grounds, loose tea, grains and rice, eggshells and gourds. It won't accept meat, dairy, produce stickers, twist ties, paper products, “compostable” bags or tableware (forks, plates, cups, etc.).
You can drop your scraps off at south and east side farmers markets:
- South Madison Farmers' Market from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays (6/14 - 9/27) at 1602 South Park Street on the grounds of the Madison Labor Temple
- Eastside Farmers' Market from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays (6/14 - 9/27) at 202 S Ingersoll Street at McPike Park