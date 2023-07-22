Madison figure skaters compete in Badger Classic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The summer heat took a break on Saturday in the Hartmeyer Ice Arena as figure skaters took to the ice.
The Figure Skating Club of Madison (FSCM) hosted their annual Badger Classic competition with skaters, coaches and officials from around the country.
The family-friendly event featured figure skating across age ranges and skill levels. For those seeking excitement on solid ground, raffles were held in the midst of the activities.
The Badger Classic is one of two large competitions held by the FSCM each year. The second event, the Madison Open, will be coming in September.
Visit the FSCM website for more information event information.