Madison filmmaker's documentary sheds new light on Tom Monfils murder in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- In 1992, the body of Tom Monfils was found at the bottom of a James River Paper Mill pulp vat on the east side of Green Bay.
Since then, the investigation into who killed him has captivated Wisconsin and beyond. Six men, dubbed 'The Monfils Six,' were tried and convicted for the crime. One of them was exonerated, four were paroled, and one is still behind bars. He's up for parole this year.
A new true crime documentary from a Madison filmmaker explores the crime, the convictions and the question: were six innocent men wrongfully convicted?
"It's all worth it in the end when you when you put it up on screen in front of a crowd or when it gets distributed nationwide," said Michael Neelsen, the director of 'Beyond Human Nature.'
The documentary has been in production for nearly a decade and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with key players in the investigation.
The documentary comes from Neelsen's video production company, StoryFirst Media. He co-founded it with his father.
Neelsen told 27 News that this was a high-stakes production, and they had to make sure they established trust with all their sources. He hopes he's told all sides of this complicated story.
"It felt like a story that if you're from Wisconsin, if you live in Wisconsin, you should be aware of it. Because for 30 years now, it's been a huge part of the state's lore," he said.
Starting May 2, 'Beyond Human Nature' is getting a national release thanks to 1091 Pictures. You can watch it on demand on any digital platform, including Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.
"Given that this is a fully Wisconsin story shot by Wisconsinites entirely in Wisconsin, and now the nation is going to get to see it, that's just a cool, unique thing," he said.
Our ABC affiliate in Green Bay has done extensive coverage of this case. You can read and watch those stories online.