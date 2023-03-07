 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison finalizes agreement for grocery store on city's south side

  • Updated
  • 0
South side grocery store

MADISON (WKOW) — If everything goes to plan, residents on Madison's south side will be able to shop at a grocery store in their neighborhood by the end of the year.

The city announced Tuesday that it's finalized an agreement to open a Mauer's Urban Market at the corner of S. Park Street and Cedar Street.

The store will be full service and have daily staples, plus a large selection of meat and seafood along with a deli and bakery.

The city reports that south Madison hasn't had a grocery store for over 60 years, and solving that problem has been a "long-time priority" for many Madison officials.

“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right. People deserve to live in a neighborhood where you can buy what you need and provide for your family. I’m proud to be part of the team committed to bringing a long-term food retail solution to area residents,” city Alder Tag Evers said.

The store will be the commercial tenant of a $42 million, six-story redevelopment, and it will be leased out for 15 years with several renewal options.

Tags

Recommended for you