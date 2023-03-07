Madison finalizes agreement for grocery store on city's south side

MADISON (WKOW) — If everything goes to plan, residents on Madison's south side will be able to shop at a grocery store in their neighborhood by the end of the year.
The city announced Tuesday that it's finalized an agreement to open a Mauer's Urban Market at the corner of S. Park Street and Cedar Street.
The store will be full service and have daily staples, plus a large selection of meat and seafood along with a deli and bakery.
The city reports that south Madison hasn't had a grocery store for over 60 years, and solving that problem has been a "long-time priority" for many Madison officials.
“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right. People deserve to live in a neighborhood where you can buy what you need and provide for your family. I’m proud to be part of the team committed to bringing a long-term food retail solution to area residents,” city Alder Tag Evers said.
The store will be the commercial tenant of a $42 million, six-story redevelopment, and it will be leased out for 15 years with several renewal options.