Madison Fire asks public to avoid I-90 near Beltline due to semi rollover

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is asking the public to avoid I-90 westbound just south of the Beltline due to a semi rollover.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m., and crews are working to contain an active fuel leak. The Wisconsin State Patrol also says the vehicle was hauling flammable liquid.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that snow and ice are believed to be a factor in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

While crews work, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster asks commuters to avoid the area and to consider postponing all travel until road conditions improve.

The State Patrol states traffic can continue on HWY 73 NB to HWY 12/18 or I-94.

Schuster said crews responded to another crash on the interstate earlier this morning, along with several other crashes throughout the city.