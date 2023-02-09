 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Madison Fire asks public to avoid I-90 near Beltline due to semi rollover

Semi rollover I-39/90

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is asking the public to avoid I-90 westbound just south of the Beltline due to a semi rollover.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m., and crews are working to contain an active fuel leak. The Wisconsin State Patrol also says the vehicle was hauling flammable liquid. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that snow and ice are believed to be a factor in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

While crews work, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster asks commuters to avoid the area and to consider postponing all travel until road conditions improve.

The State Patrol states traffic can continue on HWY 73 NB to HWY 12/18 or I-94.

Schuster said crews responded to another crash on the interstate earlier this morning, along with several other crashes throughout the city.

