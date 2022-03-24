Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis looking forward to time with family after retirement

MADISON (WKOW) — As Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis’ tenure comes to an end, Davis said he’s looking forward to a new lifestyle of fishing and boating once he officially retires April 1st.
Davis, who announced his retirement in October, said a lot of times first responders get a lot of credit for bravery and courage but admits what is difficult is knowing when to leave.
“The most courageous thing is walking away and knowing when it's time to walk away,” said Davis, who joined the Madison Fire Department as a recruit in 1989. “As I talked to a lot of future retirees, there's always a lot of fear about losing your identity as a firefighter, and as a community servant. So it took some courage to work through this, I'm not going to kid you. But once I selected the date and got the stamp of approval by everyone, it felt good. I really put my family aside for the last 10 years and a lot of friends because I've just been so busy. And it's time to reconnect with all those folks.”
Davis was appointed chief in January of 2012. His career and legacy is marked by growth and innovation. He’s added two new fire stations and launched several community programs, including the recent CARES initiative that focuses on responding to mental health crises.
As for the date of Davis’ official retirement, he says his friends didn’t believe him at first.
“I've been known to pull a few practical jokes over my time,” Davis said. “And some of the people that know me well kind of giggled and said, ‘Is this just an April Fool's joke?’ No. Honestly, my thought process was somewhat selfish. I didn't really want to leave in January when it's cold and snowy, because I didn't know what I'd do. So hopefully, April 1st will springboard me into an active lifestyle through the spring and summer.”