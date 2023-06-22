 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison fire crews free dog that got its head stuck in wall

Madison Fire Department Logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday evening after it got its head stuck in a retaining wall.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were called to Big Sky Drive off High Point Road around 7:50 p.m. because a dog's head was stuck between two large rocks in a retaining wall.

Schuster said crews think the dog was chasing an animal and got stuck in an "overzealous attempt to catch the critter."

Crews used a pry bar to lift one of the rocks, and she was easily freed. Schuster said she didn't appear to be injured and immediately tried to go back in the opening.

The dog's owner took her away from the scene before she got stuck again. 

