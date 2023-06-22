Madison fire crews free dog that got its head stuck in wall

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday evening after it got its head stuck in a retaining wall.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were called to Big Sky Drive off High Point Road around 7:50 p.m. because a dog's head was stuck between two large rocks in a retaining wall.
Schuster said crews think the dog was chasing an animal and got stuck in an "overzealous attempt to catch the critter."
Crews used a pry bar to lift one of the rocks, and she was easily freed. Schuster said she didn't appear to be injured and immediately tried to go back in the opening.
The dog's owner took her away from the scene before she got stuck again.