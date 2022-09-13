Madison fire crews help a man get home amid bad weather after his wheelchair ran out of power

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison fire crews offered a helping hand to a man whose wheelchair ran out of power and spared him a long trip home in the rain.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews at Fire Station 7 on McKenna Boulevard were going about their Saturday evening when the station's doorbell rang.
At the door was a man who said he was on his way home but his electric wheelchair was almost out of power.
Schuster said firefighters welcomed the man in and gave him a place to recharge his chair.
However, the sun soon went down and rain began, so firefighters asked how far the man had to go to get home.
The man said he lived about a mile and a half farther, so Ladder Co. 7 made some calls to get the man a cab or medical van to spare him the trek back. But with Saturday night being a busy evening, the crew wasn't able to find him a ride.
But the MDF Officer in Charge pulled through and helped get Schmidt's Towing to send a truck over to the station to take the man home.
Firefighters tagged along on Ladder 7 and helped the man get back inside.