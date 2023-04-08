Madison fire crews respond to 'person on fire' call

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a "person on fire" call Friday evening.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews arrived to the area of W. Doty Street and S. Fairchild Street for multiple reports of a person and/or building on fire.
Schuster said the person was found with burning materials nearby, and crews put out the fire.
The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The fire didn't spread to the nearby building.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.